Wrekin staff and tenants fill 86 charity shoeboxes for Ukraine

Generous staff and residents at The Wrekin Housing Group’s extra care schemes are making a difference to people’s lives this Christmas.

The Wrekin Housing Group's Nadine Binks, Brian Mackay and Alan Bishop with the shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
Residents and staff at Wrekin’s ShireLiving scheme have packed 85 shoe boxes full of gifts and essentials to help brighten up brighten children’s Christmases across the world, the boxes are being donated to Operation Christmas, and this year the project will send two-thirds of shoeboxes from the UK to Ukraine or the neighbouring countries.

Nadine Binks, Senior Finance Assistant with The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We launched our appeal for donations earlier this month – and we have been overwhelmed with the response.

“This is a cause that is close to a lot of our staff and residents’ hearts. It’s an opportunity to bring the wonder of Christmas to those less fortunate than ourselves.

“It’s been fantastic to see both staff and residents coming together to make this Christmas extra special for the children who will receive them”.

Julie Richards, Activities and Events Coordinator at The Coppice in Shrewsbury said:

“We want to say a great big thank you to residents at The Coppice. The residents have spent time filling the boxes and are going to make so many children happy when they open their box.

“I felt quite emotional delivering these this morning and feeling very thankful of our residents’ kindness.”

