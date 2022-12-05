Proposed development in Shrewsbury set to bring more than £500,000 investment in local schools

Homebuilder Bellway is set to invest £500,000 in education in Shrewsbury as part of the planning agreement for a proposed development on Hereford Road.

Properties at Bellway’s The Spinney development, off Oteley Road in Shrewsbury. Bellway is proposing to build new homes at the nearby Darwin’s Edge development off Hereford Road. Photo: Bellway

The financial contribution towards primary and secondary schools in relation to the 150 new homes planned at the Darwin’s Edge development would follow more than £1 million investment by Bellway as part of the housebuilder’s two other developments in the town.

As well as providing funds for schooling, Darwin’s Edge would create a new road into the neighbouring park-and-ride scheme, making it easier to access and promoting alternative transport choices into the town centre. A new signal-controlled pedestrian crossing across Hereford Road would also be installed to improve pedestrian safety.

Other contributions planned as part of the development would include £15,000 for a new bus shelter and £7,500 for cycle facilities.

Bellway’s detailed planning application for the scheme – which includes 113 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale along with 37 affordable homes for local people to live in via rent or shared ownership – is currently pending consideration by Shropshire Council.

The developer is currently building new homes at Copthorne Keep, off Copthorne Road, and The Spinney, off Oteley Road.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “The new homes we are building in Shrewsbury are bringing new investment into the town, as well as providing much-needed new homes for the area.

“We hope to extend this commitment to the town by delivering further housing and funding at Darwin’s Edge.

“This latest scheme is sustainable, desirable and meets a local demand for housing. We hope that our plan will go before the planning committee in January next year and that councillors will give permission for these much-needed homes to be built. If our scheme does get the green light, we hope to start work next April.”

At Copthorne Keep, which is being built on the former Copthorne Army Barracks off Copthorne Road, Bellway is building 224 new homes. Planning contributions here include more than £1 million for education, £110,000 for highways, £115,000 for sports facilities and more than £30,000 towards open space.

At The Spinney, off Oteley Road on the southern edge of the town, Bellway is building 164 properties and delivering £71,000 in investment in infrastructure.