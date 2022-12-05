6.4 C
New operators for two Shropshire bus services

By Shropshire Live

Two Shropshire bus services – the 576 and 19/19a – have new operators after both routes were previously operated by Arriva Midlands.

Service 576, operating between Oswestry and Shrewsbury via Ruyton XI Towns, Baschurch and Bomere Heath, will now be operated by Tanat Valley Coaches.

The service will operate the same route and times as previously done so by Arriva Midlands.

Service 19/19a, operating between Shrewsbury and Telford town centre via Atcham and Ironbridge, will now be operated by Select Bus Services.

To avoid any confusion with similar numbered services operating in Telford, this service will be renumbered 96/96a. There will be minimal changes to the times, however, customers using the service between Ironbridge and Telford are advised to check the timetable before travelling.

Any bus passes purchased through Arriva for use on these services will be accepted for the rest of this year. However, passengers will need to request a refund from Arriva for any annual or academic year passes as these will no longer be accepted after Friday 20 January 2023.

New passes can be bought directly from both operators.

