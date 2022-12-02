3.8 C
Wolverhampton man pleads guilty to Telford drug offences

By Shropshire Live

A Wolverhampton man has been given a 20-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug offences in Telford.

Jaheel Herbert of Chester Street in Wolverhampton, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday 30 November.

The court heard how the 26-year-old was arrested in Malinslee, Telford back in December 2019 and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

When searched officers found that Herbert was also in possession of a large quantity of cash, a mobile phone with messages indicating his intent to sell drugs and train tickets showing he had travelled to Telford from Wolverhampton.

Drug dealing which involves travelling from cities to smaller towns to supply drugs is known as County Lines.

Herbert pleaded guilty on Wednesday, and was subsequently given a 20-month sentence suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £649 in court fees.

County Lines

County Lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs, often referred to as ‘drug running’.

Concerns about County Lines or drug related crimes can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through Fearless www.fearless.org.

