Tree planted in Shrewsbury as part of Queen’s Green Canopy project

A new addition to Coleham Head in Shrewsbury was unveiled yesterday, when members of the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group and pupils from Coleham School helped to plant a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Pupils from Coleham Primary School planted the tree with Councillor Kate Halliday, Ward Member for Belle Vue and John Ingram, chair of the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The Midland Hawthorn tree has been provided by Shrewsbury Town Council as part of its involvement in the Queen’s Green Canopy project to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Councillor Kate Halliday, Member for Belle Vue Ward, said: “The tree is in a prominent position in Coleham and will be a lovely addition to the small park at Coleham Head, as well as a lovely memorial to the Queen.

“It’s great that the community has been able to come together to enhance our local environment, and whilst we have lost Her Majesty this year, we are still able to register this tree with the scheme.

“We would also like to thank Shrewsbury Town Council for donating the tree and providing us with advice on where and when to plant it.”

Milly Long, from Coleham’s Eco Council, added: “The Eco Council is proud to have helped with this project, and it is great to plant another tree in Coleham for wildlife. Every tree planted will help to make a difference to combat Climate Change.”

John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group, said “Our group wishes to thank Shrewsbury Town Council for their support in supplying the Midland Hawthorn tree in recognition of the tremendous service by our recently departed Sovereign and we are pleased to support the Queen’s Green Canopy Project.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy project has proved to be such a success, that registration of trees has been extended until the end of March 2023.