Shropshire Wildlife Trust youth groups benefit from grant funding

Two of Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s youth groups have benefited to the tune of £5,000 each thanks to a grant from leading educational charity The Ernest Cook Trust.

The Practical Conservation Group visit nature reserves across the county every Sunday. Photo: Shropshire Wildlife Trust

The Green Influencers Project Grant, which is part of Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s Green Influencers Scheme, is being used for supporting regular work parties, which give young people aged 13 to 30 the opportunity to do their bit for their local wildlife whilst gaining valuable life skills.

The Practical Conservation Group visit nature reserves across the county every Sunday, to carry out tasks, such as fencing, hedge laying, scrub clearance and more, to benefit wildlife. Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s Gardening Club gives young people the opportunity to gain experience in horticulture, engage with their local community in Shrewsbury and lead events, such as open days and workshops.

Under its Green Influencers Scheme, The Ernest Cook Trust is helping 36 Host Organisations to fund the employment of 44 Green Mentors. Each Green Mentor’s role is to enable young people to lead the way as ‘Green Influencers’ on environmental social action projects, and the aim is to recruit 5,000 across the country.

The scheme is match-funded through the #iwill Fund, which is a £66 million joint investment between The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to support young people to access high-quality social action opportunities.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s Green Mentor is Beth Lacey, who has been recruiting Green Influencers and mentoring them to create impactful environmental projects in their schools and communities. “I’m delighted to have received these two grants from The Ernest Cook Trust, as it will mean that the groups are able to continue working to protect our environment, whilst gaining invaluable conservation and horticultural skills.”

The Green Influencers Project Grant is just one element of the ongoing funding opportunities available as part of the Green Influencers Scheme.

So far around more than 70 Green Influencers Project Grants, each in in the region of £5,000, have been awarded to Host Organisations across the country. Each application for a project grant is considered by the scheme’s Youth Advisory Board, a group of driven and passionate 14 to 20-year-olds who recommend applications for funding to the Trust’s Board of Trustees.

The Ernest Cook Trust’s Chief Executive, Dr Victoria Edwards OBE, said: “The Green Influencers Scheme is having a big impact across the country and the additional grants of around £5,000 for specific projects are helping to underpin the excellent work being done by our Green Mentors and the Green Influencers. These young people really are making a difference in their communities.”

The Ernest Cook Trust is one of the UK’s foremost funders and providers of outdoor learning. It runs outdoor learning opportunities for children, young people, their families and communities on its own land as well as with partner estates. Every year, it also gives out thousands of pounds in grants, to further outdoor learning.