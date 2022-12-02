Shrewsbury’s special Christmas window unveiled

An empty shop window in the centre of Shrewsbury has been transformed into a classic Christmas scene to highlight the town’s “hidden delights” during the festive season.

Emma Molyneux (left) and Abi Dakin with the window

Shrewsbury BID is working with a designer whose client list includes the Tate and the Lowry to create the special Christmas window in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill unit on High Street.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the window had a dual purpose of promoting town centre businesses as well as providing some Christmas cheer.

She said: “We are excited to be working with Abi Dakin, who was behind the Sofa Sundays project, and Shropshire-based designer David Hand, who have come up with an amazing window display.

“The idea was to create a multi-layered traditional Christmas window which will delight children and adults alike, but also promote the fantastic shops, bars and restaurants we have in Shrewsbury.

“We are hoping people will take pictures of themselves in front of the window and share on social media to help spread the word about how wonderful Shrewsbury is at Christmas. And if they use the tag #ShrewsburyChristmas they will be in with a chance of winning a £200 voucher for a local business of their choice.”

Abi Dakin, of Dakin Events, added: “Shrewsbury is always a delight to explore, but there’s something extra special about the town over the festive season.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing the story of Shrewsbury’s independent businesses through such an exciting collaboration with local artist David Hand.

“We love the vision of Shrewsbury as a storybook-perfect place filled with hidden delights, and we can’t wait to share it with people who live in or visit the town, with our take on a snapshot of the perfect festive Shrewsbury day.”

Lauren Jones, manager of Clogau jewellery store, added: “We are just a couple of doors down from the window and it’s a great addition to this part of town.

“We have already noticed people stopping to look at the display, and customers have commented on how nice it is to see something different in the window for Christmas.”

David Hand is a graphic designer, illustrator and visual thinker, who mainly works out of his studio in the Shropshire hills

Working both solo and as a previous studio owner, he has worked in the industry for over 20 years.