3.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 2, 2022
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury’s special Christmas window unveiled

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An empty shop window in the centre of Shrewsbury has been transformed into a classic Christmas scene to highlight the town’s “hidden delights” during the festive season. 

Emma Molyneux (left) and Abi Dakin with the window
Emma Molyneux (left) and Abi Dakin with the window

Shrewsbury BID is working with a designer whose client list includes the Tate and the Lowry to create the special Christmas window in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill unit on High Street. 

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the window had a dual purpose of promoting town centre businesses as well as providing some Christmas cheer. 

- Advertisement -

She said: “We are excited to be working with Abi Dakin, who was behind the Sofa Sundays project, and Shropshire-based designer David Hand, who have come up with an amazing window display. 

“The idea was to create a multi-layered traditional Christmas window which will delight children and adults alike, but also promote the fantastic shops, bars and restaurants we have in Shrewsbury.  

“We are hoping people will take pictures of themselves in front of the window and share on social media to help spread the word about how wonderful Shrewsbury is at Christmas. And if they use the tag #ShrewsburyChristmas they will be in with a chance of winning a £200 voucher for a local business of their choice.” 

Abi Dakin, of Dakin Events, added: “Shrewsbury is always a delight to explore, but there’s something extra special about the town over the festive season. 

“We’re thrilled to be sharing the story of Shrewsbury’s independent businesses through such an exciting collaboration with local artist David Hand. 

“We love the vision of Shrewsbury as a storybook-perfect place filled with hidden delights, and we can’t wait to share it with people who live in or visit the town, with our take on a snapshot of the perfect festive Shrewsbury day.” 

Lauren Jones, manager of Clogau jewellery store, added: “We are just a couple of doors down from the window and it’s a great addition to this part of town. 

“We have already noticed people stopping to look at the display, and customers have commented on how nice it is to see something different in the window for Christmas.” 

David Hand is a graphic designer, illustrator and visual thinker, who mainly works out of his studio in the Shropshire hills  

Working both solo and as a previous studio owner, he has worked in the industry for over 20 years. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP