Friday, December 2, 2022
Shrewsbury burglars charged

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two men have been charged yesterday, Thursday 1 December, in connection with a burglary that took place in Shrewsbury.

Gary Milner, aged 42 of Orchird Meadow in Minsterley, and Kyren Hale, aged 29, of Daddlebrook in Telford were charged with burglary from a dwelling, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Milner was also charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

