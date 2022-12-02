Oakengates regeneration consultation remains open

The government funded regeneration project aimed at regenerating Oakengates Town Centre and boosting local businesses remains open for consultation.

The plans will see 14 refurbished retail units. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

The plans that will see 14 refurbished retail units, a new public space to host events and activities, as well as an outdoor market, are due to go to Telford & Wrekin’s planning committee early next year.

The plans have been drawn up after input from Businesses, Local Residents and visitors to the High Street with the aim of transforming Limes Walk into a welcoming gateway into the Town with improved lighting helping more people enjoy a better overall shopping experience.

The plan aims to keep all active businesses in Oakengates trading. It will continue to work with those who may be affected by the proposals to help them move to improved premises in the town, either within the development or into one of the vacant units available in the wider town centre.

The council will also continue making grants available to businesses through its popular Pride in the High Street initiative. Previous recipients in Oakengates include Christine’s Florist, Gems and Knights. In addition, more work in being done to maximise the use of free local parking and planning is well underway to boost the open air market.

Sarah Williams, from Oakengates’ Chamber of Trade, said:

“I’ve attended a number of meetings with Telford & Wrekin Council to find out more about their plans to transform Oakengates town centre into a vibrant place to shop and spend leisure time.

“In addition, as a Chamber of Trade we set up a drop-in session for businesses, which the council attended. We were encouraged by the local authority’s ambition and vision for what Oakengates could look like in the near future and we were reassured that they are aiming to support all businesses impacted by the development.”

The vision for Oakengates town centre regeneration can be viewed online, alongside a series of FAQs that have been created as part of the consultation process completed in June 2022.

The planning submission can be viewed on the planning portal (TWC/2022/0924) here.