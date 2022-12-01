5.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Now Playing:

Telford pizza boss convicted for flouting food hygiene regulations

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford takeaway restaurant owner has been convicted of breaching Food Safety and Hygiene regulations at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Momma’s Pizza on Market Street in Oakengates, Telford. Image: Google Street View
Momma’s Pizza on Market Street in Oakengates, Telford. Image: Google Street View

Ziaddin Choudhury, the owner of Oakengates-based Momma’s Pizza, had been charged with offences following inspections by the Council’s Environmental Health Team in August 2018 and (after court adjournments) Mr Choudhury pleaded guilty to five separate offences on July 11, 2022, the day his trial was due to start. 

Choudhury was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 29 November to seven months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and has been prohibited from running a food business until further notice.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport Councillor Richard Overton said: “We are delighted that after numerous delayed hearings, we have been able to help secure these convictions. 

“We are on your side when it comes to ensuring the safety of our residents and this decision is long overdue. In spite of repeated warnings, Choudhury continued in the same vein and failed to address serious concerns, putting the health of customers at risk.  

“This business has been visited time and time again by our (Environmental Health) team and officers have regularly seen and found evidence of disregard for regulations required in food businesses.”

Dirty equipment and food preparation areas, a damaged freezer causing risk of contamination, unsafe food including out of date and mouldy food, risks of cross contamination with raw and fresh food preparation areas were some of the offences Mr Choudhury pleaded guilty to.

The Judge, Mr Recorder Warner made an order prohibiting Choudhury from being a food business operator and ordered him to pay a contribution £500 towards the prosecution costs, due to his limited means.

He said: “The fine does not reflect the cost of bringing the case against you.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP