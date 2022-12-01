Telford pizza boss convicted for flouting food hygiene regulations

A Telford takeaway restaurant owner has been convicted of breaching Food Safety and Hygiene regulations at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Momma’s Pizza on Market Street in Oakengates, Telford. Image: Google Street View

Ziaddin Choudhury, the owner of Oakengates-based Momma’s Pizza, had been charged with offences following inspections by the Council’s Environmental Health Team in August 2018 and (after court adjournments) Mr Choudhury pleaded guilty to five separate offences on July 11, 2022, the day his trial was due to start.

Choudhury was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 29 November to seven months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and has been prohibited from running a food business until further notice.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport Councillor Richard Overton said: “We are delighted that after numerous delayed hearings, we have been able to help secure these convictions.

“We are on your side when it comes to ensuring the safety of our residents and this decision is long overdue. In spite of repeated warnings, Choudhury continued in the same vein and failed to address serious concerns, putting the health of customers at risk.

“This business has been visited time and time again by our (Environmental Health) team and officers have regularly seen and found evidence of disregard for regulations required in food businesses.”

Dirty equipment and food preparation areas, a damaged freezer causing risk of contamination, unsafe food including out of date and mouldy food, risks of cross contamination with raw and fresh food preparation areas were some of the offences Mr Choudhury pleaded guilty to.

The Judge, Mr Recorder Warner made an order prohibiting Choudhury from being a food business operator and ordered him to pay a contribution £500 towards the prosecution costs, due to his limited means.

He said: “The fine does not reflect the cost of bringing the case against you.”