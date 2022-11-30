No wider threat to the community after incident in Dawley

Police say they don’t believe there is any wider threat to the community after a man was chased on Dawley High Street, by a man with a weapon yesterday.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm with police officers attending the scene to ensure the safety of the victim and any members of public in the area.

Inspector Deborah Bentley said: “Anyone passing near Dawley High Street may have noticed an unusual police presence while we conducted a thorough search of the area.

“I’d like to reassure that no one was injured and we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the community.

“Although no arrests have been made at this time the suspect is known to the victim. We have increased patrols in the area and our investigations continue.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on video.

“If you have any information that could help please report this online via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 470 of 29 November.”