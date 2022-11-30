5.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Now Playing:

No wider threat to the community after incident in Dawley

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police say they don’t believe there is any wider threat to the community after a man was chased on Dawley High Street, by a man with a weapon yesterday.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm with police officers attending the scene to ensure the safety of the victim and any members of public in the area.

Inspector Deborah Bentley said: “Anyone passing near Dawley High Street may have noticed an unusual police presence while we conducted a thorough search of the area.

- Advertisement -

“I’d like to reassure that no one was injured and we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the community.

“Although no arrests have been made at this time the suspect is known to the victim. We have increased patrols in the area and our investigations continue.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on video.

“If you have any information that could help please report this online via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 470 of 29 November.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP