5.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Now Playing:

Man arrested in connection with Wellington rape

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Telford has been arrested in connection with a rape that occurred in Wellington on Sunday.

Officers investigating the incident have today arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The incident took place between midnight and 12.30am on Sunday 27 November in the toilets at Mature Club & Cocktail Bar on The Parade in Wellington, where a 19-year-old woman is reported to have been raped.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “Thank you to everyone who contacted us after yesterday’s appeal. With valuable information from the public, and after a number of warrants that were carried out by officers, we have been able to make an arrest today.

“I would encourage anyone else with information about the incident to make contact with us, no matter how insignificant you feel your information could be, as we continue to investigate the incident.

“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers and is being kept updated as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information, or video footage, that may help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dunn by emailing simon.dunn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 19i of 27 November, 2022.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP