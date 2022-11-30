Man arrested in connection with Wellington rape

A man from Telford has been arrested in connection with a rape that occurred in Wellington on Sunday.

Officers investigating the incident have today arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The incident took place between midnight and 12.30am on Sunday 27 November in the toilets at Mature Club & Cocktail Bar on The Parade in Wellington, where a 19-year-old woman is reported to have been raped.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “Thank you to everyone who contacted us after yesterday’s appeal. With valuable information from the public, and after a number of warrants that were carried out by officers, we have been able to make an arrest today.

“I would encourage anyone else with information about the incident to make contact with us, no matter how insignificant you feel your information could be, as we continue to investigate the incident.

“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers and is being kept updated as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information, or video footage, that may help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dunn by emailing simon.dunn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 19i of 27 November, 2022.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.