Man arrested as part of police operation to tackle drugs in Telford

A man has been arrested as police in Telford continue to crack down on organised crime groups and county lines gangs across the borough.

The man, from Wellington, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a police operation in Hadley on Monday.

The 29-year-old was released on police bail as investigations continue.

The operation forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under our Protect campaign.