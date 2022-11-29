Warm and welcoming community spaces open across Telford and Wrekin

Warm and welcoming community spaces will be open across the borough this winter, supported by over £100,000 grant funding from Telford & Wrekin Council.

27 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Telford and Wrekin have received grants of up to £5,000 each, to support them to open for longer and provide warm, social spaces during the current cost of living crisis.

All of the spaces are free to visit and offer somewhere to spend time, meet friends, socialise and take part in activities. The locations all offer free hot drinks and some provide meals too.

At Leegomery Community Centre, funding is helping them to offer a range of activities, a reading corner and a social area with hot drinks and meals. The centre is open five days a week, with staff on hand to help people access any help and support they need.

Josie Scott, community business facilitation manager at the community centre, said: “The Leegomery Community Centre is thankful and pleased to be given funding to help to be able to offer a warm space within our centre. As a community centre, we are here to help the people who live in and around the area. We are very conscious that these are difficult times, with the added cold and dark winter weather, so we welcome anyone to come and sit awhile, make use of our facilities, have a chat, get warm, have a hot drink and/or something to eat.”

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Leader of Telford &Wrekin Council, said: “This winter, many people will be facing a stark choice between heating and eating. I know the cost of living crisis is having a terrible impact on families and my heart goes out to all those who are struggling.

“At Telford & Wrekin Council we are on the side of our residents, that’s why we’re supporting local groups, through more than £100,000in grant funding, to open their doors for longer and extend their offers of warm and welcoming spaces.”

Councillor Paul Watling (Lab), Cabinet Member for Safer and Stronger Communities, added: “We want to help where we can this winter, so we’re funding local groups to open these warm spaces, or increase their opening hours if they are already open.

“We have had a great response, ensuring we have warm spaces across the borough, so we want to thank them for coming forward to provide this much needed support for our communities.

“This funding is on top of the extra £90,000 we’ve given for food provision this winter, and the additional £128,000 funding we’ve added to our emergency welfare fund, to help people most in need around the borough. We’ve also created an online cost of living advice hub, where you’ll find the latest details about these warm and welcoming places with more being added all the time. Plus there’s information about the help and support available from the council and our trusted partners, in one central place.

“And don’t forget, if you’re of state pension age or have certain disabilities, you can also travel for free on local buses with the Concessionary Travel Scheme, or even book a door-to-door service through Dial-a-Ride for just £2 each way.”

Other warm and welcoming spaces funded by Telford &Wrekin Council that are already up and running include:

Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre, open Wednesdays 10.30am – 2.30pm, Thursdays 12noon – 4pm and Fridays 10am – 1pm



The Anstice in Madeley, open Tuesday to Friday between 2pm and 5pm

Holy Trinity Church in Wrockwardine Wood on Mondays 9am -12noon, Wednesdays 9am – 3pm, Thursdays 9am – 12noon and on Fridays 9am – 12noon

Arleston Community Centre in Wellington on Mondays 10am – 1pm and Tuesdays 9am -12noon

Details of the warm spaces across Telford and Wrekin are being updated regularly as they open, with more set to start soon.