5.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Telford woman jailed for serious child neglect

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Samantha Paisley, 36, of Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 24 November after pleading guilty earlier this year.

In April, Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 35, both also of Telford, were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in connection with the same case. They were sentenced to seven years and six months, and six years and six months respectively.

All three defendants were found to have seriously neglected the boys, the court previously heard how they made them stand in stress positions for hours and denied them food.

Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services, who investigated the case alongside West Mercia Police, have offered the boys their full support and they are now living in a safe family home.

All three defendants were arrested in May 2018 and Samantha Paisley was subsequently charged with two counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018.

Detective Constable Vicky Fisher, who led the investigation, said: “Hopefully this third sentencing can provide the boys and their family with some closure from this very distressing case.

“We are grateful to the support of Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services and especially to the school who made the initial report.

“Many witnesses also came forward and we thank them for their bravery in helping deliver justice. We urge anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

