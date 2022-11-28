5.8 C
Woman dies following collision near Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman has died following a two-car collision at Sleapford near Telford yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on the A442, near to Long Lane Café, at 3.45pm and involved a white BMW 2 Series and a red Hyundai i30.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 78-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains under investigation. He was transferred to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two patients, one from each car.

“A woman was found to have suffered critical injuries in the collision and sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A man, from the second car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation is asked to contact PC Chris Stones on Christopher.stones@westmercia.police.uk or 07870 162981 quoting incident 405 of 27 November.

