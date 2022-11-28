New Shrewsbury care home development welcomes Mayor at topping out ceremony

Shrewsbury’s latest luxury care home development, Lime Trees, welcomed Councillor Elisabeth Roberts in a ceremonial ‘topping out’, as the newly built home progresses towards it’s opening in December.

The Mayor was given a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities before planting a tree

Lime Trees, located on Oteley road, will be care provider Ideal Carehomes 33rd home. It will provide 24-hour residential and dementia care for its residents, as well as bring 65 jobs to the area, once fully staffed.

Councillor Roberts, Mayor of Shrewsbury, was greeted at the ceremony by Ideal Carehomes’ Commissioning Director, Maria Taylor. They were joined by Home Manager, Karen Williams.

The Mayor was given a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities, which will include 66 spacious bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms, a cinema room, hair salon, tea room and luxurious Sky Bar. She said,

A tree was then planted in the grounds of the home as an ode to the ancient practice of ‘topping out’ a new building, in order to appease the tree-dwelling spirits which may have been displaced in its construction.

Karen Williams said: “I’d like to thank Councillor Elisabeth Roberts for joining us for our ‘topping out’ ceremony – it was an absolute pleasure to meet her and give her a tour of our home. This ceremony has set our home off to a great start!

“Lime Trees is coming together nicely, and I’m sure our future residents will love what the home and our team has to offer. I’m especially looking forward to meeting the local community in the coming months as we prepare to officially open Lime Trees’ marketing suites on 21st November, which will be available to the public to come and take a look at before our official opening in December.”

Karen and the team will be hosting a preview day on Saturday 10th December, which will provide an opportunity for local people to explore the first-class facilities and marketing suites and learn more about the Lime Trees lifestyle.

It will also give them the chance to ask the team any questions about Ideal Carehomes and their all-inclusive fee, designed to give residents and their families peace of mind. The open day is from 11am to 3pm – there is no need to book, and guests will receive complimentary refreshments and a gift bag.

Lime Trees is currently recruiting for their care team, ready for the home opening in December.