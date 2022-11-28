5.8 C
Former Pontesbury teacher celebrates turning 100

Resident Kate Davey from Roden Hall Care Home in Shrewsbury celebrated her 100th Birthday earlier this month, accompanied by her family, fellow residents, and care home staff.

Kate Davey recently celebrated her 100th birthday
Born ‘Kate Betty Woodcock’ in Market Drayton in 1922, Kate lived in her birthplace until aged 23, before marrying Alan Davey in 1946.

Kate ran the ‘Henry Tudor House’ school wear shop in Shrewsbury and taught Domestic Sciences to senior pupils at the Pontesbury School. Happily married for fifty years, Kate and her husband welcomed two children, Martin and Betty, and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Christopher.

Roden Hall marked Kate’s 100-year milestone with a balloon-filled party in the home’s lounge, where community singer Alexandra White performed, and cake and champagne were served for the residents. Kate proudly received a signed card from King Charles and the Queen Consort, as well as a hamper and vintage cup and saucer gifted by the residents and staff.

On the day of her birthday, Kate’s family took her out for a celebratory lunch. When questioned on her secret to long life, Kate advised: “work hard, play harder and have a glass of red wine!”.

Karen Robinson, the Lifestyle Coordinator at Roden Hall, said: “We were delighted to come together to celebrate Kate’s 100th birthday. Kate loves to take part in many of the activities here at Roden Hall with the other residents, especially the ‘Knit and Natter Club’ as a keen knitter. Many of our residents crafted their own personal cards for Kate as she is a popular member of the Roden Hall family. We were honoured to share her happy day and we hope she had the wonderful birthday she truly deserves.”

