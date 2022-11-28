Dawley Post Office to reopen in January

Dawley Post Office will be open daily and for longer hours when it reopens in January.

The Post Office will open its doors again permanently in the new year at Lifestyle Express Top Shop, 9-10 Burton Street – restoring the Post Office service to the community.

The store in High Street, Dawley, where the Post Office had previously operated, closed in July and the vacancy was advertised.

A new postmaster, Gurjinder Singh (Gurj) will now incorporate the Post Office into his Lifestyle Express Top Shop convenience store.

It is due to open on 24 January at 1pm and the opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm and Sunday: 10am – 4pm.

The opening hours will mean 72 hours of Post Office service a week which is an extra 19 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service than before.

This includes earlier opening and later closing making it easier for customers to visit.

There will also be two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter.

Dawley Post Office will remain a main branch offering a wide range of services.

Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Dawley as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The opening hours will also make it very convenient to visit.

“We know that the community is really keen for this branch to reopen and we have been working hard to achieve this as soon as possible. In the interim, alternative branches include Alma Avenue and Aqueduct.”

Adjustments will be made to the existing convenience store in Dawley to ensure easy access into and within the shop.

There are internal steps in the shop, however, there is level access to where the Post Office will be located.

There are parking bays on the road outside the shop and a large free car park opposite and the Post Office is five minutes from its previous location.

Telford & Wrekin Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Lord Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta, said: “We are delighted that an opening date for the post office early in the new year has been confirmed and that the post office will be open seven days a week and for longer hours.

“This daily service will meet the needs of the local community and work around people’s other life and work commitments.

“The announcement of a new postmaster and the post office reopening is great news for everyone in Dawley and means the continuation of an extremely valuable service that the post office has provided to residents for generations.”