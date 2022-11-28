Bridgnorth residents asked for views on parking schemes

Bridgnorth residents and businesses are being invited to attend a drop-in session in December to find out more about new, and planned changes to, residents’ on-street parking schemes in the town.

Shropshire Council held an online consultation in May and June this year, as the first stage in gathering residents’ views on the town’s parking schemes.

Now, face-to-face events will be held in Bridgnorth Library where proposed changes to the town’s parking schemes will be on display, with residents and businesses encouraged to see and comment on these.

The events are:

Monday 5 December (2 to 9pm); Tuesday 6 December (9am to 12noon) – for residents in the West Division areas, namely:

– East and West Castle Street

– Railway Street

– King’s Loade

– Underhill Street

Monday 12 December (2 to 9pm); Tuesday 13 December (9am to 12noon) – for residents in the East Division areas, namely:

– St Leonard’s Steps

– St Leonard’s Close

– Listley Street and St Mary’s Street

– Cartway and Friar’s Street

– Riverside

– Southwell Riverside

– King Charles Way and Abbotts Way

– Severn Street

– Wardle Close

At each session, people will be able to speak to their local Shropshire councillors and Shropshire Council officers.

Anyone unable to attend can instead view the plans – and submit comments – on the Shropshire Council website, or by email at traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for parking, said:

“In response to concerns about parking congestion we’re giving consideration to the introduction and revision of a number of residents’ on-street preferential parking schemes in Bridgnorth.

“Our parking team and local councillors carried out a review of the residents’ parking schemes in Bridgnorth in an attempt to make improvements to the various schemes currently operating – and we have now gathered the views of local residents and businesses through our recent consultation,

“Now we really want people to see the proposed changes, ask questions and tell us what they think – whether it’s at one of these drop-in events, or on our website.”

Subject to the outcome of the consultation and approval by the council’s Cabinet, it’s hoped that the new and revised parking schemes will be introduced in spring 2023.