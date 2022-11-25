Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry in Preston Gubbals

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry at Preston Gubbals near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision happened at the junction of the A528 and Shrewsbury Road at 12.22pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a male motorcyclist in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”