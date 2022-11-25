10.1 C
Friday, November 25, 2022
Liverpool man jailed for County Lines in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

A Liverpool man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug offences in Shropshire.

Liam Brown was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday. Photo: West Mercia Police
Liam Brown was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday. Photo: West Mercia Police

Liam Brown, of Othello Close, Liverpool was sentenced to five years and two months at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard how the 23-year-old was caught in possession of 73 wraps of heroin and 41 wraps of crack cocaine when stopped by police officers in Shrewsbury in September, 2022.

The drugs found in Brown’s possession had a street value of £1,241.

Brown was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

He pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to both charges on Tuesday 11 October.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, of West Mercia Police, said: “This is a great result as part of our ongoing work to tackle County Lines across the county and keeping drugs off our streets and protecting our communities.

“Drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and ruins lives, and we are determined to protect our communities. This sentence shows we will prosecute anyone involved in drugs supply.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about drug crime to please get in touch as working alongside our communities is vital to tackling drug crime.”

