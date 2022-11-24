8.5 C
Friday, November 25, 2022
Police investigate distraction burglary in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Police officers in Shrewsbury investigating a distraction burglary are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured.

Police in Shrewsbury would like to speak to this man.

The burglary happened at a property in the Copthorne area of Shrewsbury on Tuesday (22 November) at around 2pm.

A man, posing as a gardener, is believed to have entered the property before distracting the homeowner, once spotting the camera the man removed it and left.

It is believed the man in the image may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Contact police with information

Anyone who may recognise the man in the picture, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Detective Constable Charlie Townend by emailing charlotte.townend@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 493i of 22 November, 2022.

Alternatively, you can give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

