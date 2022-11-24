Applications open for Oswestry residents to receive fully funded energy efficiency upgrades

Oswestry Town Council and local energy advice service Keep Shropshire Warm are working together to help local people access funded home energy efficiency measures.

Town Council funding and the Shropshire Council Sustainable Warmth Scheme are providing opportunities for local people to get free heating and insulation upgrades and Keep Shropshire Warm advisors will help at every stage.

Funding is predominantly aimed at those whose homes are in council tax band A or B or whose household income falls below £31K, however anyone concerned about their bills or home energy efficiency is invited to get in touch. Owner occupiers and private renters can apply for the funding and Keep Shropshire Warm can offer a range of advice, billing support, and crisis help for anyone struggling this winter.

- Advertisement -

Local advisors can be contacted on 0800 112 3743 (freephone) or via advice@mea.org.uk

The first applicants are now receiving surveys for funded works, which aim to reduce both household bills and carbon emissions in local homes.

Claire Woolley, Project Manager of Keep Shropshire Warm, said: “We’re excited to be working on this project with Oswestry Town Council as it offers the flexibility to get much-needed improvements into homes in the area. Data shows that many homes in Oswestry are lacking simple measures such as loft insulation, so if we can remedy some of those issues, residents will be better placed to stay warm and well at home this winter”.

“We’re also keen to work with local tradespeople and businesses as much as possible and invite anyone interested in being added to our installer database. Oswestry has many period properties which require special treatment, so we’re particularly keen to hear from anyone providing these niche services. We also have funding for wrap-around works so may have a need for electricians, plumbers, roofers, and other trades. If any trades are interested, please contact us.”

Householders are encouraged to contact Keep Shropshire Warm as soon as possible to find out whether they are eligible for free heating and insulation measures. The service can also provide telephone advice and home visits.

If you’re interested in cutting your bills and keeping your home warmer, simply call Keep Shropshire Warm on 0800 112 3743 (freephone) or email advice@mea.org.uk.