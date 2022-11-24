5.5km of new hedgerow to be planted in Shropshire

With the help of teams of volunteers, CPRE Shropshire aims to plant 5.5km of new native species-rich hedgerow in the county this winter.

Volunteers will be planting hedgerows across the county. Photo: CPRE

As well as providing shelter for livestock and helping with flooding issues, hedgerows are fantastic for wildlife – insects, birds and small mammals.

The new hedges will be planted on a mix of sites from smallholdings to farms and cemeteries to visitor centres.

All hedge plants are being bought locally in Shropshire nurseries.

The first planting is on 26 November and planting dates carry on through to February. Sites are spread across the country from the south up to the Telford and Shrewsbury areas.

CPRE Shropshire which teams up with Trees for Shropshire again this year is now looking for volunteers to help with this big task.

Dated and further information about the project is available at www.cpreshropshire.org.uk/hedgerow-project