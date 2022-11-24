8.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 25, 2022
Now Playing:

5.5km of new hedgerow to be planted in Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

With the help of teams of volunteers, CPRE Shropshire aims to plant 5.5km of new native species-rich hedgerow in the county this winter.

Volunteers will be planting hedgerows across the county. Photo: CPRE
Volunteers will be planting hedgerows across the county. Photo: CPRE

As well as providing shelter for livestock and helping with flooding issues, hedgerows are fantastic for wildlife – insects, birds and small mammals.

The new hedges will be planted on a mix of sites from smallholdings to farms and cemeteries to visitor centres.

- Advertisement -

All hedge plants are being bought locally in Shropshire nurseries.

The first planting is on 26 November and planting dates carry on through to February. Sites are spread across the country from the south up to the Telford and Shrewsbury areas.

CPRE Shropshire which teams up with Trees for Shropshire again this year is now looking for volunteers to help with this big task.

Dated and further information about the project is available at www.cpreshropshire.org.uk/hedgerow-project

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP