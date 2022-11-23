Regeneration specialists appointed to transform Riverside area in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has announced the appointment of RivingtonHark, to take lead on the regeneration of Riverside and Smithfield areas in Shrewsbury, which include the Riverside and Pride Hill shopping centres.

Representatives from Shropshire Council and RivingtonHark. Left to right: Mark Barrow, Executive Director of Place, Spencer Winter, Projects Director RivingtonHark, Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, David Lewis, Executive Director RivingtonHark, Andrew Goodwin, Projects Director RivingtonHark. Photo: Shropshire Council

The project aims to reconnect Riverside and Smithfield areas to the wider town centre by delivering a modern, sustainable, and multi-functional destination for people and business in Shrewsbury.

Adjacent to the River Severn, the redevelopment hopes to unlock the river as a focal point, whilst maintaining the natural beauty, architectural history, and heritage the town has to offer.

The partnership, in place until 2027, has been set up to reshape Shrewsbury for future and present generations respectively. In consultation with local businesses and residents and in line with the Big Town Plan partnership, the redevelopment programme will be designed to entice new visitors, residents, and workers into Shrewsbury as well as attract investment and commercial opportunities to benefit the local economy.

This is familiar territory for RivingtonHark, who are at the forefront of creating and curating sustainable, urban environments across the UK. With an impressive portfolio for placemaking, RivingtonHark led the redevelopment of Chester Northgate, which includes the new, acclaimed Chester Market.

The appointment is part of a larger programme of Shrewsbury town centre enhancement, and this is one of the initial milestones of a long-term project.

RivingtonHark will be responsible for coordinating each phase of the development which includes, but is not limited to: planning applications, design, operations and logistics, and commercial liaison – all of which are subject to the relevant approval and scrutiny procedures.

Lezley Picton, Leader of the Council shared:

“This is an exciting and pivotal moment for Shrewsbury town. Following a rigorous and competitive process, RivingtonHark will take the reins on transforming an area in Shrewsbury town centre which has immeasurable potential. This is just one of many steps part of a long-term strategic vision to make Shrewsbury town centre a unique and vibrant destination for all.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration said:

“I’m thrilled to have RivingtonHark on board to transform this area of the town centre. With their specialist knowledge and expertise, Shrewsbury has an extremely exciting future ahead.”

David Lewis, Executive Director at RivingtonHark shared his thoughts about the appointment:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been selected by Shropshire Council to lead the redevelopment project. Shrewsbury is a beautiful town with many great attributes and this site represents a major opportunity to add to the overall attraction of the town. We very much look forward to engaging with stakeholders soon, as we progress and evolve the proposals. Projects like this, in towns like Shrewsbury is what we do, it is what we live for, and we cannot wait to get fully immersed.”