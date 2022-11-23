7.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Now Playing:

Regeneration specialists appointed to transform Riverside area in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has announced the appointment of RivingtonHark, to take lead on the regeneration of Riverside and Smithfield areas in Shrewsbury, which include the Riverside and Pride Hill shopping centres.

Representatives from Shropshire Council and RivingtonHark. Left to right: Mark Barrow, Executive Director of Place, Spencer Winter, Projects Director RivingtonHark, Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, David Lewis, Executive Director RivingtonHark, Andrew Goodwin, Projects Director RivingtonHark. Photo: Shropshire Council
Representatives from Shropshire Council and RivingtonHark. Left to right: Mark Barrow, Executive Director of Place, Spencer Winter, Projects Director RivingtonHark, Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, David Lewis, Executive Director RivingtonHark, Andrew Goodwin, Projects Director RivingtonHark. Photo: Shropshire Council

The project aims to reconnect Riverside and Smithfield areas to the wider town centre by delivering a modern, sustainable, and multi-functional destination for people and business in Shrewsbury.

Adjacent to the River Severn, the redevelopment hopes to unlock the river as a focal point, whilst maintaining the natural beauty, architectural history, and heritage the town has to offer.

- Advertisement -

The partnership, in place until 2027, has been set up to reshape Shrewsbury for future and present generations respectively. In consultation with local businesses and residents and in line with the Big Town Plan partnership, the redevelopment programme will be designed to entice new visitors, residents, and workers into Shrewsbury as well as attract investment and commercial opportunities to benefit the local economy.

This is familiar territory for RivingtonHark, who are at the forefront of creating and curating sustainable, urban environments across the UK. With an impressive portfolio for placemaking, RivingtonHark led the redevelopment of Chester Northgate, which includes the new, acclaimed Chester Market.

The appointment is part of a larger programme of Shrewsbury town centre enhancement, and this is one of the initial milestones of a long-term project.

RivingtonHark will be responsible for coordinating each phase of the development which includes, but is not limited to: planning applications, design, operations and logistics, and commercial liaison – all of which are subject to the relevant approval and scrutiny procedures.

Lezley Picton, Leader of the Council shared:

“This is an exciting and pivotal moment for Shrewsbury town. Following a rigorous and competitive process, RivingtonHark will take the reins on transforming an area in Shrewsbury town centre which has immeasurable potential. This is just one of many steps part of a long-term strategic vision to make Shrewsbury town centre a unique and vibrant destination for all.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration said:

“I’m thrilled to have RivingtonHark on board to transform this area of the town centre. With their specialist knowledge and expertise, Shrewsbury has an extremely exciting future ahead.”

David Lewis, Executive Director at RivingtonHark shared his thoughts about the appointment:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been selected by Shropshire Council to lead the redevelopment project. Shrewsbury is a beautiful town with many great attributes and this site represents a major opportunity to add to the overall attraction of the town. We very much look forward to engaging with stakeholders soon, as we progress and evolve the proposals. Projects like this, in towns like Shrewsbury is what we do, it is what we live for, and we cannot wait to get fully immersed.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP