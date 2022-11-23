Public consultation begins on proposed 20mph zone in Copthorne and Porthill

Shropshire Council has launched a four-week public consultation to see whether there is support for implementing a pilot 20mph speed limit zone in the Copthorne and Porthill area of Shrewsbury.

At their meeting on 8 June, the council’s Cabinet agreed that the proposals go out to public consultation with a view to introducing the 20mph zone for an initial period of up to eighteen months, if there is public support.

The proposals seek to introduce a 20mph speed limit, replacing the existing 30mph speed limit on the residential roads within (and inclusive of) The Mount (A458) from its junction with Richmond Road, the whole length of Porthill Road (A488) and (but not including) Shelton Road.

New Street (A488) had a 20mph speed limit order approved in April 2022.

Follow this link to see the Copthorne and Porthill 20mph speed limit zone.

Strong support in the community to address existing speed and volume of traffic in the area through the introduction of a 20mph speed limit was received as part of the Porthill and Copthorne Liveable Neighbourhood engagement this time last year. Road Traffic Accident data shows that more needs to be done to make streets in the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists – between 2017 and 2021, 56% of casualties from road traffic accidents reported in the area involved pedestrians and cyclists.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for active travel, said:

“I encourage all residents in the Copthorne and Porthill area to take part in this consultation.

“The aim of the 20mph speed limit zone is to bring average speeds down closer to 20mph through trialling low-cost measures, such as signage, road markings, gateway features, planters on street corners and pedestrian build-outs and crossings, as well as a mini-roundabout at the Pengwern Road/Woodfield Road junction. These measures show drivers that they are travelling through a community and encourage them to slow down.”

Shropshire Council says that traffic speeds would be monitored throughout the trial. This data, as well as public opinion survey data, would be used to inform whether the council would make these changes permanent in the area and would also inform the roll-out of 20mph speed limit area zones across other neighbourhoods in Shropshire.

If the council receives support from the community for this trial, the measures will be installed in spring/summer 2023.

Shropshire Council will also be working with West Mercia Police to encourage the community to get involved in initiatives such as Community Speed Watch and Operation Snap.