Police warn Shropshire residents of telephone fraud attempts

By Shropshire Live

Police are asking that everyone remain aware of an ongoing scam called ‘courier fraud’ being reported in Shropshire.

Phone calls are being made from criminals claiming to be most, from the Met Police asking victims to withdraw large amounts of cash from their bank. They are telling people they telephone that a family member has been defrauded or a credit card has been compromised.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright said: “No police officer from any force or department will ever ask you to make a payment, withdraw or transfer money or ask for your bank account details.

“This scam can be very elaborate and convincing but it’s extremely cruel, often but not always, targeting older, vulnerable people.

“We are currently investigating these scams and urge anyone who has received suspect calls to please get in touch.

“If you receive a call that you’re not sure about, please simply terminate the call and also pass on the information to friends, relatives and neighbours and advise them what to do.

“Please remember the police will never contact you asking for your bank card or cash. If someone does, it’s a scam – provide no details, hang up and report it immediately to Action Fraud or 0300 123 2040.”

“If you have recently provided bank details or handed over cards or cash, or the caller has arranged for someone to visit your address to collect items, you should report this online via our website or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

