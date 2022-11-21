National recognition for Dale End Park

Telford & Wrekin Council has proudly raised a ‘Green Flag’ in Dale End Park – an accolade that distinguishes the park as one of the best in the UK.

Cllr Carolyn Healy who was joined at Dale End Park flag raising by Cllr Rae Evans, council officers, members of the idverde team and representatives of the Friends of Dale End Park

Dale End Park joins the borough’s existing ‘Green Flag’ status sites of Telford Town Park, Dawley Park and Hartshill Park, meaning Telford and Wrekin is now home to four nationally recognised top quality parks.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“As a Gorge resident, I’m so proud to see a Green Flag flying over our local park. It’s a fantastic site for residents to enjoy but also a real draw for visitors too.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has recognised how important quality parks and green spaces are for everyone’s wellbeing. That’s why we’re investing £3m to maintain and enhance these sites across the borough, including Dale End Park, as part of our ‘On Your Side’ programme to make Telford and Wrekin even cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

“But we can’t do this work on our own, so we’re hugely grateful to our partners including the Town and Parish Councils and also to all the volunteer ‘Friends’ groups who augment our enhancement programme, keeping these spaces looking tidy, while also carrying out work to improve biodiversity and accessibility, so that everyone can enjoy these sites and the wildlife that they support.

“We would love more people to get involved in the ‘Friends of Dale End Park’ group. Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Parks.GreenSpaces@telford.gov.uk for more information.”