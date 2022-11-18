Towns Fund planning proposals for Oakengates go live

Proposals to make Oakengates more attractive for both local people and visitors, boost overall footfall and encourage people to stay longer in the town have now gone live.

Oakengates Theatre Quarter Masterplan

The planning application seeks to remove some of the physical obstacles between Telford Theatre, Limes Walk (and the main car park), and Market Street by opening up this area to create a welcoming place for residents and visitors.

The plans will eliminate poorly designed buildings with inherent management problems including “eyesore” service yards and buildings that back onto Limes Walk.

The proposals also address why people who visit the theatre don’t stay to shop or eat in the town. These include opening up an attractive new square as a venue for more events and activities in an effort to increase footfall to Oakengates.

There will also be up to 14 new reconfigured ground floor retail units with improved shopfronts and the under-used first floor space retail space will be converted into one and two bed apartments providing new homes in the heart of Oakengates.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“These proposals all aim to improve Oakengates for residents and visitors, increasing overall footfall and spend in the town and making it a more attractive place to shop and visit.

“We will continue to work with and support all businesses impacted by the proposals so they can remain within Oakengates, working with every business on a case-by-case basis to meet their needs. We will also continue to offer additional investment into a range of existing vacant shops in the town through our Pride in Our High Street initiative.

“We are also working closely with our Highways Team to look at solutions to assist with parking in the Town after it was raised as a concern by a number of businesses.

The vision for Oakengates Theatre Quarter can be viewed online, alongside a series of FAQs that have been created as part of the consultation process completed in June 2022.

The planning submission can be viewed on the planning portal here.