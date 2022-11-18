Fire crews tackle fire at care home near Oswestry

Fire crews have tackled a fire involving the roof space of Meadowbrook Care Home in Gobowen overnight.

Six fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Tweedale at around 3.45am.

Operations, Safety and Principal officers were at the scene of the fire along with support from Mid Wales Fire Service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Council assisted.



All residents and staff were accounted for.



It’s not yet known what level of damage has been caused by the fire.

The fire was extinguished by crews using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.



