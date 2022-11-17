9.8 C
Telford College is commended in national awards competition

Telford College has been commended in a national competition designed to reward educators showing ‘a high level of innovation, impact and sustainability’.

An aerial view of the Telford College campus
An aerial view of the Telford College campus

It is one of fewer than 100 colleges across the UK judged to have met the Beacon Awards standard – an annual competition organised by the Association of Colleges to celebrate the best and most innovative practice.

Telford College has been recognised in the RCU Support For Students category, which celebrates examples of outstanding student support provided by colleges for a significant group of students, across a whole provision or college wide approach.

Sarah Jones, head of high needs at Telford College, said: “We are delighted to have been commended this year, which is fabulous news.

“The RCU Support For Students category required us to demonstrate an inclusive curriculum which provides equality and diversity, and includes teaching and learning activities which are well matched to students’ differing needs.

“We had to show how we enable individuals to develop skills and experiences which support successful progression to employment, or independent living – including engagement with employers and local communities.

“The criteria also required us to demonstrate how students are equipped and empowered to have a voice, solve their own challenges, make their own choices, and participate in community or society.

“It’s all about supporting students into college, employment and adult live, and demonstrating high quality leadership, management and governance.”

Organisers say: “The aim of the awards programme is to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.”

Commended and winning case studies are used to increase understanding of colleges’ contribution to educational skills policy and economic and social development.

