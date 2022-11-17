9.8 C
Police appeal following collision on A49 in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

A man suffered serious but non-life-changing injuries following a collision in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 4pm between the Preston and Sundorne roundabouts.

A Honda Civic collided with a Jaguar, the driver of the Honda was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital.

Police investigating the collision are asking anyone who saw or captured the incident on dash cam to email anthony.smith@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 357 of 16 November.

Two other collisions also caused delays for motorists on the county’s roads yesterday afternoon.

Traffic was also stopped on the A5 heading from Wellington towards Shrewsbury following a collision.

The A518 Wellington Road at Lilleshall near The Red House was also closed after two vehicles collided.

