New home agreed for Dawley Post Office

A new permanent home for Dawley Post Office has been agreed and will open after Christmas.

Long-standing Dawley businessman Gurjinder Singh (Gurj) will become the postmaster at the post office which will be housed in part of his Lifestyle Express convenience store at the top of the High Street, opposite Dawley House (the old restrooms). 

Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with Great Dawley Town Council and local councillors to secure a permanent home for the post office.

The Post Office was previously based within the Co-op on Dawley High Street but the Co-op chose not to renew its lease in the summer.

It provides a key service for residents and this announcement will ensure the service’s permanent future in the town.

Telford & Wrekin Council is supporting Gurjinder with the fit out of the new post office in his store at 2, Burton Street and details about the opening will be announced in due course.

Gurjinder said: “I’m thrilled that a deal has been agreed and I’m looking forward to running the post office which will be housed within my store.

“I think this is really positive news for Dawley and hopefully it will give residents the services they need and reassurance that a post office is coming back to the town.”

Telford & Wrekin Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Lord Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of a new postmaster and a new permanent home for Dawley Post Office.

“Gurjinder has been based in Dawley for 10 years and he is well known in the local community. 

“This announcement is great news for everyone in Dawley and means the continuation of an extremely valuable service that the post office has provided to residents for generations.

“We will continue to work with existing businesses in the town to support and promote them and attract new businesses.”

