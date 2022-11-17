10.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Now Playing:

Marathon challenge success for Shrewsbury running shop manager

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Up & Running Shrewsbury shop manager, Ian Ford has successfully completed his ‘7 marathons in 7 days’ challenge to raise money for the company’s chosen charity, Heart Research UK.

Ian Ford has successfully completed his ‘7 marathons in 7 days’ challenge
Ian Ford has successfully completed his ‘7 marathons in 7 days’ challenge

Ian started the challenge on the 5th November which saw him cover a distance of 183.4 miles over 7 consecutive days. Clocking up the final miles, Ian arrived back at the Up & Running shop in Shrewsbury welcomed back by family, friends, colleagues and local residents.

To date, with a rising total, Ian has raised an impressive £2,000 for Heart Research UK which will go towards funding vital medical research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

- Advertisement -

On completing the challenge, Ian said, “This is probably the hardest challenge I’ve ever undertaken…yet! Day 6 was particularly difficult with the aches and pains really setting in but the thought of the generous charity donations kept me going when I needed it the most.

“I’m delighted to have raised so much for Heart Research UK and would like to thank everyone who has kindly donated so far.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP