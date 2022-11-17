Marathon challenge success for Shrewsbury running shop manager

Up & Running Shrewsbury shop manager, Ian Ford has successfully completed his ‘7 marathons in 7 days’ challenge to raise money for the company’s chosen charity, Heart Research UK.
Ian started the challenge on the 5th November which saw him cover a distance of 183.4 miles over 7 consecutive days. Clocking up the final miles, Ian arrived back at the Up & Running shop in Shrewsbury welcomed back by family, friends, colleagues and local residents.
To date, with a rising total, Ian has raised an impressive £2,000 for Heart Research UK which will go towards funding vital medical research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.
On completing the challenge, Ian said, “This is probably the hardest challenge I’ve ever undertaken…yet! Day 6 was particularly difficult with the aches and pains really setting in but the thought of the generous charity donations kept me going when I needed it the most.
“I’m delighted to have raised so much for Heart Research UK and would like to thank everyone who has kindly donated so far.”