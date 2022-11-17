Festive community cheer in Madeley as residents boost local food bank

Madeley Town Council and Love Madeley, the group that helps promote the town, is urging the local community to help bolster the stocks at the Telford Crisis Support Food Bank in time for the festive season when they attend the Madeley Christmas Lights Switch on Saturday 26th November.

Deputy Clerk Sam Middleton, Clerk Alison Hinks and Community and Events Officer Julie Jones of Madeley Town Council

“The Christmas lights evening, which is a fabulous free event organised by Madeley Town Council, is always hugely popular so we are hoping that people will feel inclined to help those in need at this time of year” said Sally Themans of Love Madeley.

Helena Morgan, Mayor of Madeley, said, “The spirit of giving at Christmas is always strong in Madeley and this is a brilliant way for people to show their appreciation of the Town Council’s annual event as well as help others in the community at the same time – especially as we head into a difficult time due to the current cost of living crisis.”

Collection points will be at the bottom of the High Street and in Russell Square and residents are being asked to bring non-perishable packaged items which are well within “sell by” or “best by” dates.



The Christmas lights event in Madeley will see market stalls in Park Avenue and Russell Square open from 2-7pm with children’s fairground rides, craft activities, meet the princesses, entertainment and of course Santa’s grotto. The Abraham Derby Showband will play in the Anstice Ballroom from 2.30-3.30pm and there will be a children’s disco from 4-6pm.



The parade with Santa’s Sleigh will commence from the bottom of Madeley High Street at 6.15pm with the lights being switched on at 6.30pm.

In addition to the food bank donations, Madeley Town Council are running a ‘donate a Christmas jumper’ campaign. Any Christmas jumpers (and food donations) can be dropped off at Jubilee House.