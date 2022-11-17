10.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Now Playing:

Bikers ‘Chase the Sun’ to raise funds for Alice Ward Garden appeal at RJAH

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A group of intrepid cyclists took on endurance cycling event called Chase the Sun, raising over £13,000 for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s (RJAH) current fundraising appeal – Garden for Alice.  

Pictured is the Nova Raiders handing over the £13,000 cheque to Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward Manager and Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, alongside Alice Ward patients Yasmin and Riley
Pictured is the Nova Raiders handing over the £13,000 cheque to Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward Manager and Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, alongside Alice Ward patients Yasmin and Riley

The Oswestry-based hospital launched the Garden for Alice appeal earlier in the year, with the aim of create a stunning outdoor garden for paediatric patients and their families.   

Funding is needed to enhance the current garden area to ensure it is inclusive for all the children RJAH cares for, while being accessible throughout the day and during the evening. 

- Advertisement -

The dedicated children’s unit, Alice Ward, provides specialist advice, diagnosis and treatment for children between 0 – 18 years with bone, joint and muscular disorders.  

Simon Range, a member of the cycling group, named Nova Raiders, said: “What started as a Christmas present from my wife and a challenge that I had been wanting to do for a long time soon turned into a real team effort after I spoke to a number of fellow Nova Raiders who also wanted to take part in Chase the Sun.” 

Chase the Sun is a non-competitive ride which is open to all and has no rules, route-signs, timing or medals. It is an annual physical, motivational and navigational challenge, with the goal of riding your bike from sunrise to sunset on the longest day. 

The group of cyclists set off at sunrise (04:27am) from Whitley Bay to make the 205-mile journey to Ayr to finish before sunset (22:05pm). 

They chose to raise funds for the Garden for Alice appeal because of their connection to a young lady called Yasmin who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at the age of two and has since received treatment at RJAH and had multiple stays on Alice Ward.  

Simon added: “We initially chose to raise money for Yasmin, but she was having none of it insisting it went to RJAH and the Alice Ward Garden appeal – so the planning, training and fundraising started!  

“What I really took from the experience was that it was a great team endeavour. It wasn’t just the riders but the support crew and the people who donated that helped to make it happen – a huge thank you to all involved!” 

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to the cyclists of Nova Raiders. It is so very kind of them to chase the sun on behalf of the children of Alice Ward, which would not have been possible without their inspiration – Yasmin!” 

Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward Manager, said: “Our aim is to create a beautiful inclusive sensory garden for our paediatric patients and their families – which is something they thoroughly deserve. I’m incredibly grateful to the team of cyclists for raising such a fantastic amount and helping us edge closer to our fundraising target.” 

If you would like to make a donation you can do so by visiting the dedicated JustGiving campaign: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gardenforalice  

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP