Highley Medical Centre to close next spring

By Shropshire Live

Health bosses say they are working to prioritise access to GP services after Highley Medical Centre yesterday gave formal notification that it is to end its GP contract.

Highley Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View
NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, who commission and design GP services across the county, says it is now reviewing options to prioritise access to services for those affected.

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships and Place at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I would like to reassure our patients and residents of Highley that extensive work is underway to find a timely and sustainable solution to this situation.

“Our work will prioritise access to General Practice services for those people affected by this announcement and try to secure an option which remains in Highley. We will be working closely with the practice, and our partners, to consider all options so we can navigate this situation as best we can.

“Under the terms of the GP contract, Highley Medical Centre is required to provide at least three months’ notice, however they will be extending the notice period to 31 March 2023, giving us more time to find a resolution.

“We will be sharing regular updates as work progresses to provide as much reassurance as possible at this time.”

