Planning permission secured for new homes in Apley, Telford

Planning permission has been secured for a new Barratt Homes housing development in Telford.

Managing Director Adrian Evans at Barratt Homes West Midlands
Set in Apley, the development will feature a mixture of two, three and four bedroom properties suitable for a wide range of buyers, all of which will be expertly designed to suit the needs and demands of modern day living.

The site seeks to provide 106 new homes of various property styles, with works to commence in summer 2023.

Having recently achieved its set target for the installation of swift bricks at its developments across the UK, Barratt Homes will also look to incorporate bird boxes, hedgehog highways, bat boxes and insect hotels at its new development.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Being given the green light to draw up plans for this development moves us closer to delivering more properties to eager homebuyers in Shropshire.

“Whilst we are looking forward to beginning the build, our priority is now processing the mandatory details and presenting our plans for the site to local homebuyers. This work will supply a boost to the region and provide new opportunities for those looking to take the next step on the property ladder.”

