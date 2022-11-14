10.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Now Playing:

Telford man jailed for burglaries

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man has been jailed after carrying out three burglaries at properties in the Sutton Hill area of Telford.

Andrew Harley, 32, of Stebbings, Telford, was sent to prison for three years and 10 months after he was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

On 22 August he removed the glass from a door of a property and stole around £1,500 worth of items.

- Advertisement -

On 25 August he entered a property via an unlocked back door and stole a laptop and a set of keys.

And on the morning of 30 August, he entered another property and stole an Amazon Echo and ten bottles of perfume.

Officers attended and he was arrested near the property.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and a count of theft.

He pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on 31 August.

Detective Sergeant Alex Stacey said: “We understand how distressing it is to be a victim of burglary.

“We continue to thoroughly investigate any reports of burglary and hopefully this sentence demonstrates that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“We also urge everyone to ensure their property is secure at all times.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP