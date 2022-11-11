Man arrested after warrant carried out at Telford property

A man has been arrested after police carried out a warrant in Telford in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the cannabis had recently been harvested. Photo: West Mercia Police

The warrant was carried out at a property on The Broadway in Ketley, where officers found evidence that cannabis had been grown there and recently been harvested.

There was also evidence to suggest that the electricity supply at the property had been tampered with.

A man aged 39, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and for possession of cannabis.

He remains in police custody as an investigation continues.