Aqueduct Bridge restoration work begins

Aqueduct Bridge in Telford, which is Grade II Listed and includes a plaque of remembrance to the war dead of the village, is about to see the first of three phases of restoration work completed in time for Remembrance weekend.

The first phase of restoration has been completed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The project has been funded through a combination of contributions through Dawley Town & Parish Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Lee Carter, (Labour) Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said:

“We’re delighted to be working to restore this piece of history from the areas heritage providing both another asset to our visitors but also a focal point for the community remembrance services.”

Chair of the Britannia Historical Society, John Forde said:

“On behalf of our members, we welcome the news of the planned programme of improvements that have recently begun at the aqueduct in the village of Aqueduct. It is now few years since residents of the village, Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, society members, local councillors and officials from Telford & Wrekin Council, first met to discuss the deterioration of the Grade II listed bridge and what steps could be taken for its preservation.

“The bridge is not only an important part of our local history, but a valuable asset for the community. It links together the old and new parts of Aqueduct while the Remembrance Ceremonies we hold bring together people of all ages to remember the service and sacrifice of all those fallen to defend our freedom.

“We are also delighted to be part of the preservation and improvement of this fine aqueduct and the start of the work is a tribute to the partnership and support of residents. Everyone involved in this deserves to be proud of what is being achieved for the residents of village.

The bridge dates back to 1792 and formed part of the Shropshire Canal which extended from Wrockwardine Wood to Coalport and according to the Britannia Aqueduct Historical Society, the nearby village took its name from the aqueduct.

The first phase has involved undertaking minor enhancements such as pointing, cleaning and painting and installing a mesh to the arch of the bridge so the hoarding can be removed along with general vegetation clearance and maintenance of the path too as shown in the attached.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services said:

“I’m pleased to see us maintaining our borough’s rich heritage for future generations and tidying up the site so that all residents can enjoy it now.”