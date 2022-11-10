High Sheriff of Shropshire launches ‘outstanding young citizen’ awards

The search is on for young people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin who are dedicated to helping their local community, to be recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham

The High Sheriff’s annual Outstanding Young Citizen Awards will be presented at Telford College on March 8, 2023.

Entries are now open, and organisers are calling on schools, colleges, clubs and community organisations to nominate anyone they believe stands out from the crowd.

High Sheriff Selina Graham said: “This prestigious event has been running for a number of years, and the awards are given in recognition of excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people aged 18 or under.

“Whether it’s voluntary work and community activities such as fundraising, youth work and mentoring, or environmental projects like conservation and recycling, caring for a family member or being involved in a youth council, there are many reasons why young people deserve to be recognised.

“My year in office is centred around celebrating community activity across the county – and nowhere is this more important than in the younger generation. They are our leaders and volunteers of the future and it is vital that they are rewarded for what they do already and encouraged to continue to do it.

“So, if you know of a young person who has made a significant difference to their local community, I would encourage you to put their names forward.”

The closing date for entries is Thursday February 25, 2023. Nominations can be made at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/about/calendar-and-events/high-sheriff-of-shropshire-outstanding-young-citizen-2023/.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “We are proud to be once again hosting these awards, which are a wonderful way to highlight and celebrate the many endeavours carried out by young people in our communities.

“At Telford College, we are constantly championing young people and the positive role they play in our local communities, so this fits perfectly with our aims and objectives.”

As well as individual winners, there will also be an overall champion for the education authorities of both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Parents, guardians and teachers will join the shortlisted nominees at the evening celebration, and winners will receive personalised certificates, presented by the High Sheriff.

If you know of a young person who has contributed to their local community, they can be nominated through their school, college or community group.