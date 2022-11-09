12.1 C
Shropshire bird keepers urged to follow legal requirements to help stop the spread of avian flu

By Shropshire Live

Bird keepers in Shropshire are being urged to follow legal requirements and advice which came into force nationally this week to help contain the spread of Avian Influenza.

The housing measures legally require all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from the disease, regardless of type or size.

The new legal requirement for all UK bird keepers to keep their birds housed came into force in a bid to minimise contact with wild birds migrating from mainland Europe.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said:

“We want to remind all bird keepers across Shropshire that they are now legally required to keep their birds housed or fully netted, or seek veterinary dispensation, under new Government measures to control the spread of avian flu.

“Please do help us protect our bird population and adhere to the new legal requirements. If you have any concerns or require further advice, biosecurity guidance and a biosecurity self-assessment checklist have been published by Defra to assist all bird keepers in instigating and maintaining good biosecurity.

“You can find the guidance at GOV.UK/bird-flu along with further updates on the latest avian influenza situation.”

