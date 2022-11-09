Police make three arrests during Shrewsbury Town v York City match

A policing operation during Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s FA Cup first round tie against York City saw three people arrested for football-related offences.

A 16-year-old boy from York was arrested for possession and use of a pyrotechnic device and throwing an object towards the playing area. He was later released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested for entering the playing area. He was bailed.

And a 27-year-old man from Knaresborough was arrested and subsequently charged with entering the playing area. He was bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 December.

Superintendent Stu Bill said: “We deal robustly with anyone that looks to commit offences at football matches and further to our arrests, investigations continue into incidents that occurred before the match.

“We have an excellent relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club to ensure that the vast majority of home and away fans have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“For anyone that commits a football-related offence we will look to apply for football banning orders which could prevent them from attending football matches for a minimum of three years as well as other conditions such as having to hand their passports in when the England team play abroad.

“We also work closely with other partners such as Shrewsbury Pub Watch who have taken the stance to prevent anyone on a football banning order from entering their premises.”