Shropshire
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
New Telford & Wrekin Council-funded bus services one step closer

By Shropshire Live

A number of new Telford & Wrekin Council-funded bus services are a step closer with further details around fares, routes and operators announced today.  

Councillor Richard Overton at Telford bus station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The new routes will provide better and cheaper transport to schools, workplaces, the Princess Royal Hospital and rural areas. 

Each route has been kick-started by council funding with the aim of them becoming self-sufficient within a year of operation and will be supported by two operators – ‘Chaserider’ and Select. 

A service will return to rural areas as well as new transport links to employment sites and schools along with affordable ticket prices – single journeys will be capped at a maximum of £2 for an adult and £1 for a child. 

Decisions have been informed through a resident survey carried out in summer 2021.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, said:

“We are gripped by a national cost of living crisis and while there are problems we can’t fix, there are things like helping bus services work in a way to help people make the most out of every penny in their pocket.

“We’re excited to get these services going, residents have been calling for change – more affordable and frequent services – and we are delivering it by taking control of the routes, investing to get them going and if all goes well, it’s just the start of an affordable and reliable service in Telford.

More details around the exact routes are soon to be announced by Telford & Wrekin Coucnil with the first of the services launched before Christmas and the others early in the New Year. 

Earlier this year, the council approached the government for part of a £3 billion pot for long-term bus service improvement and received no funding. 

Councillor Overton added: “We were bitterly disappointed not to have received any government support from the £3 billion available. Hopefully, this is a clear statement of how we are on the residents’ side, helping reduce travel costs, creating routes to employment and schools and connecting rural communities.

“Since we found out there was no funding to support us, we have taken the horse by the reins and are doing the best we can with the limited funds available – we cannot stand by and have adapted services to suit the changes in demand.” 

The council has made an initial investment to create the new services and will depend on public use for long-term sustainability. 

Further details will be announced on the routes once these have been finalised.

