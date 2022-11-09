Hospital right on track after model trains raise £20,000 for RJAH Charity

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) Charity are “chuffed to pieces” after being presented with a £20,000 cheque, from local company Dapol, who produce model locomotives.

Pictured is Victoria Sugden, RJAH Charity Director, being presented the cheque for £20,000 from Andrea Bowen, Personnel and Accounts Manager at Dapol

The special, collectable train pays special tribute to staff across the NHS for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as well as hailing the fundraising efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Back in 2020, Sir Captain Tom Moore walked 100 lengths of his garden, while raising over £33 million for NHS Charities Together.

Andrea Bowen, Personnel and Accounts Manager at Dapol, said: “Sir Captain Tom was such a fantastic person, he inspired a lot of people with what he did.

“RJAH is our local hospital, our staff use it and I think everybody will know someone who has been a patient there at some point. The hospital is part of NHS Charities Together and we couldn’t think of a more perfect recipient.”

GB Railfreight gave Dapol, who are based on Gledrid Industrial Estate near Chirk, permission to produce an N Gauge model version of the 129-tonne Class 66, number 66731 locomotive. The N Gauge is a popular model railway scale.

The train was named after Sir Captain Tom back in April 2020 following his 100th birthday with the nameplate dubbing him as a true British inspiration. It also features a thank you NHS message along the side.

The model train recommended retail piece is £110 with £40 from each purchase being donated to the RJAH Charity.

The team at Dapol decided to make the donation in one go, which was handed to Victoria Sugden, Charity Director at the Oswestry-based hospital.

She said: “We are chuffed to pieces with this generous donation, which came in such an innovative way – a huge thank you to Dapol.

“A huge variety of schemes could benefit from a portion of this money through our priority funds. This pot helps us to be reactive to the needs of both our staff and patients.”

Stacey Keegan, RJAH Chief Executive, said: “Thank you to Dapol for their generous donation.

“The money donated to the RJAH Charity makes a real difference to the lives of both patients and staff and we are always extremely grateful to our donors and fundraisers.”

The special model locomotive is still available for purchase either online at dapol.co.uk or by calling a member of the sales team on 01691 774455.