Derwen College receive stamp of approval from leading autism charity

Derwen College has received world-wide autism accreditation which demonstrates the college’s commitment to supporting autistic students.

Students Justin, Varvara, Freya, Ciara,Lizzy and Megan with Derwen Head of Quality Dawn Roberts and NAS Advisor Jonny Knowles

The specialist further education college in Gobowen, near Oswestry, was presented with the official accreditation certificate from the National Autistic Society (NAS) at an official ceremony on 7 November.

The College marked the grand occasion with a presentation from NAS Lead Assessor Jonny Knowles. This was followed by afternoon tea served by Hospitality students in the College’s The Orangery Restaurant.

Guests at the celebration included Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner, Shropshire

Deputy-Lieutenant Mandy Thorn, Oswestry Deputy Mayor Olly Rose, and Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council Chair Craig Emery.

Also attending were Derwen College Chair of Governors K Kimber, Head of Quality Dawn Roberts, Derwen Autism Advisor Helen Evans, and members of the college’s Student Union Board: Justin Harley, Varvara Barbieri, Freya Oliver, Ciara McKenna, Lizzy Allen, Megan Probyn and Harry Rowson.

Almost half of students at the specialist further education college for residential and day students are autistic. So, to meet the NAS high benchmark is hugely significant.

K Kimber thanked Jonny Knowles for the support that he and NAS have offered to the college over the past three years.

She said: “Derwen College is 95 years old this year. In that time, we have adapted and responded to the changing needs of our students, working more and more with students who are autistic. We are delighted to have this external recognition which demonstrates the work that has been done across College to ensure that we are doing all we can to support our autistic students.”

Jonny said: “NAS is 60 years old this year and has been accrediting for 30 years. The award is recognised across the world. Our aim is to create a society that works for autistic people.

“Having spent two days at Derwen College, even staying the night at the College’s Hotel 751, I can say it is unique to anywhere I’ve seen. We were blown away by the offer you have here and person-centred aspirations for students.”

Dawn Roberts thanked Jonny for his guidance and support, and also staff across curriculum and care for their hard work.

Achieving NAS Accreditation is a thorough process. The NAS team visited Derwen College, meeting with students and staff, and speaking to parents. They toured areas of accommodation, learning, work and social spaces, to ensure that the College is meeting the required standards of excellence.

Derwen College Head of Quality, Dawn Roberts, said that the award was wonderful news for the College.

She said: “The project has been college-wide, combining expertise from the therapies team, nurses, teaching, sports & leisure, and care staff, as well as listening to the needs of the real experts – our students.”

“As a College, we were particularly happy with survey feedback from autistic students. More than 30 were surveyed ahead of the assessment team visit, and they unanimously said they were happy at College. Some strengths highlighted by our students included the chance to meet with friends, the work experience opportunities and the support from staff. One student simply said: “I love it here”, which we feel summed up everything we do, perfectly!”