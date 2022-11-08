Shropshire driving instructors go spotty for Children in Need

Several Shropshire driving instructors are supporting Children in Need this year, by sporting multi-coloured spots and Pudsey Bears on their dual control cars – which have already attracted much attention on the roads!

Spotacular driving instructors sporting the spots, from L to R: Kaz Burgoyne, Pass with Kaz Driving School; Charlotte Ducey, Charlotte’s Driver Training; Matt Spriggs, PDI; and Sharon Taylor of Pass with Sharon Driving School

Many will also be taking part in the next leg of the Big Learner Relay – Shrewsbury to Telford – at 8am- 9am on Sunday, 13th November 2022 from the town centre’s Premier Inn on Smithfield Road to Asda’s Telford car park.

The Big Learner Relay is an annual event involving hundreds of driving instructors and pupils, all raising money for BBC Children in Need.

- Advertisement -

The aim: to relay a Pudsey top box (the kind that driving instructors have on the roof of their driving school cars) from one town to the next. The top box will be relayed around the country, covering around 3,000 miles in 12 days.

Hundreds of learners and their instructors around the UK are engaged in the fundraising initiative, along with schools, community groups and businesses – all of whom find creative and imaginative ways to raise money. In just six years, the Big Learner Relay has raised over £450,000 for BBC Children in Need, which supports thousands of projects that help disadvantaged kids all around the UK.

“The Big Learner Relay is a really worthwhile cause and I’m honoured to have been selected as lead driving instructor for the Shrewsbury-Telford leg this year, carrying the treasured Pudsey top box,” said Charlotte Ducey, of Charlotte’s Driver Training.

“Don’t forget to wave at our spotacular instructors, if you see us on the road up to Children in Need Appeal Night on Friday 18th November – or at our convoy this Sunday, after 8am between Shrewsbury and Telford!”