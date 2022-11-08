New recycling wheelie bins delivered to nearly 80,000 Shropshire homes

Almost 80,000 wheelie bins for recycling cans, glass and plastic have been delivered to homes across the Shropshire Council area in the last six months – with a further 19,000 set to be delivered before Christmas.

Councillor Ian Nellins with some of the new bins at Craemer Ltd in Telford

The purple-lidded bins were available on request, with orders opening in mid-January. Just over 77,000 were ordered before 1 April and these have now been delivered.

Now, the 19,000 bins ordered between 1 April and 31 October will be delivered from this week.

Online orders for the bins have now closed, but they can still be requested by phone by calling 0345 678 9007, for delivery early next year.

The bins ordered before 1 April were first delivered in the south Shropshire area, followed by the Bridgnorth area, the Shrewsbury area, the Oswestry area and, lastly, the north Shropshire area.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“We’ve had a phenomenal number of requests from across the county for these new bins and I know many people couldn’t – or can’t – wait to receive theirs. I’m delighted that the first phase of deliveries has been completed, and that the second phase will begin this week.

“I want to thank everyone who has ordered a bin, and thank people for their patience while waiting for theirs to be delivered.

“Residents who ordered after 1 April will have to wait a little while longer for theirs, so we ask them to bear with us and we’ll get their bin to them as soon as we can.”

To request a purple bin and questions

Bins can be requested by calling: 0345 678 9007. Please visit the Shropshire Council website for all enquires regarding purple bins and frequently asked questions here.